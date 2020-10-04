Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Buckingham Palace ‘in danger’ of ‘devastating fire’ along with Queen’s other homes

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 04, 2020

Queen Elizabeth II’s royal homes are known to be kept as far away from any and every calamity and danger with utmost security and precautions.

However, a new report has revealed that Her Majesty’s castles are at a great risk of devastating fires with the threat taking a leap from medium to high in only a year.

Mirror Online reported that a risk assessment by the Lord Chamberlain’s Committee showed escalated fears of a blaze similar to the one that happened in 1992.

“A blaze would be catastrophic, particularly with the strain of the fallout over Prince Andrew and Harry and Meghan’s exit,” said a royal source.

Furthermore, the report by the committee discovered that there was also a threat of “a significant fire resulting in serious harm to a member of the Royal Family, staff, supplier, tenant, guest, visitor or member of the emergency services; and/or significant damage to one of the Occupied Royal Palaces and/or their contents.”

In their report for 2019-2020, the risk by the committee was pushed up from medium to high.

“As risks are increased during major property refurbishments, e.g. reservicing of Buckingham Palace, re-roofing of Windsor Castle and other Occupied Royal Palaces, the Residual risk rating has increased,” it revealed. 

More From Entertainment:

Nicole Poturalski encourages Brad Pitt ahead of court appearance against Angeline Jolie?

Nicole Poturalski encourages Brad Pitt ahead of court appearance against Angeline Jolie?
Sirine Jahangir makes history as first British-Pakistan to reach ‘BGT' semifinals

Sirine Jahangir makes history as first British-Pakistan to reach ‘BGT' semifinals

Cardi B calls out BLACKPINK fans for bashing her work ethic

Cardi B calls out BLACKPINK fans for bashing her work ethic
First look at Emma Corrin donning Princess Diana’s wedding dress in ‘The Crown’

First look at Emma Corrin donning Princess Diana’s wedding dress in ‘The Crown’
Cardi B's savage jab at Donald Trump's COVID-19 result is breaking the internet

Cardi B's savage jab at Donald Trump's COVID-19 result is breaking the internet
Demi Lovato’s family relieved that she walked away from Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato’s family relieved that she walked away from Max Ehrich

Kanye West calls for ‘civility’ as he wishes health to Donald Trump

Kanye West calls for ‘civility’ as he wishes health to Donald Trump
Demi Lovato hints at her feelings after Max Ehrich breakup

Demi Lovato hints at her feelings after Max Ehrich breakup
Meghan Markle does not want to celebrate Christmas with Queen?

Meghan Markle does not want to celebrate Christmas with Queen?
Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud intensified over deception on Archie’s birth

Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud intensified over deception on Archie’s birth
Prince Harry requested to return to UK for the sake of veterans in need

Prince Harry requested to return to UK for the sake of veterans in need

Latest

view all