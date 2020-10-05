Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Oct 05 2020
Chadwick Boseman was ready to face death, reveal his brothers

Monday Oct 05, 2020

Days following the death of Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman, his brothers have stepped forth to recall their last few moments spent with him.

During an interview with The New York Times, Kevin and Derrick Boseman remembered their late brother and the impact of his demise on them.

"I have been trying to remember Chad and not Chadwick,” said 48-year-old Kevin as he shed light on how the fame of a family member means “you have to start sharing that person with the world. [But] I always endeavored to just treat him like my brother."

The Black Panther star was a hero for a number of people in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina.

Derrick, 54 and a pastor, told the publication: "Him being born there is an inspiration that you can come from there and become anything."

Kevin added: "A lot of people think making it means becoming an A-list movie star. I didn’t force that. I just knew that if Chad wanted to work in the arts, he would find a way and take care of himself.”

Derrick went on to recall the last conversation he had with him, the night before he died, and how he had said he was ready for death to take him.

"I’m in the fourth quarter, and I need you to get me out of the game,” Chadwick had told his brother the night before.

"When he told me that, I changed my prayer from, 'God heal him, God save him,' to 'God, let your will be done,’” Derrick recalled.

"The next day he passed away,” he added. 

