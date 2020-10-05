Liam Hemsworth, girlfriend Gabriella Brooks spotted with pet dog Dora actor shared with Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth, girlfriend Gabriella Brooks spotted enjoying with dog actor shared with Miley Cyrus

Hollywood actor Liam Hemsworth and his new flame Gabriella Brooks enjoyed the weekend together with family and the Australian star seems happy like never before following his split with ex wife Miley Cyrus.

The Hunger Games star and his ladylove were photographed in Byron Bay on Sunday, spending the weekend together with the actor’s family.

The model, 24, looks sensational in an orange bikini and denim shorts whereas Liam seems to be relaxed in a white t-shirt and shorts. The actor complimented his look with a pair of dark sunglasses and a cap.

The couple seemed to have it all and could not get their hands off each other.

The lovebirds were also accompanied by Liam's dog, Dora, that he shared with ex-wife Miley Cyrus. Dora has been a great help to him in getting over ex-wife Miley.

Liam and Gabriella were spotted together for the first time in December last at the same beach Byron Bay with actor’s parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth.

They confirmed their romance earlier this year.

According to a source “Liam 'feels more at home with Gabriella than he did with Miley and feels like he can be his complete self without any drama".

He was previously married to US pop star Miley Cyrus quietly separated in June last year.