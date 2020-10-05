‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic calls animal hunting 'murder'

‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic says hunting is murder as she raises her voice against it

Leading Turkish star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan while raising her voice against hunting of animals has termed the practice 'murder.’



Taking to Instagram, Esra, who portrays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared an emotional photo of a fawn sleeping besides a wooden dummy deer, used for hunting.

The actress captioned the emotional photo in Turkish language saying “Hunting is murder!”

Esra also shared a petition against the hunting saying “Let's be the voice of all living things whose right to life has been taken away.”



Esra Bilgic rose to fame with her stellar performance as Halime Sultan in Dirilis: Ertugrul. She is currently seen in crime drama Ramo.