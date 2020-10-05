Ellen DeGeneres ridiculed in 'Saturday Night Live' sketch

Shortly after Drew Barrymore launched her new show, daytime television was quick to embrace her as it became an instant hit.



The Drew Barrymore Show also got aped on Saturday Night Live which even slipped in a hilarious and brutal swipe at The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

As the sketch began, a voiceover said: “There is a new face in daytime. After seeing what went down with Ellen, we took a hard turn in the other direction.”

Soon after, Chloe Fineman enters as Drew Barrymore and chases the cameraman in an attempt to hug him.

“And don’t worry about her being mean to the crew — they say she maintains eye contact too long and is too emotionally supportive,” the voiceover went on to say.

The skit was lauded by the actor herself as well as she praised Fineman for nailing her avatar.

“@nbcsnl and @chloefineman is the greatest thing. I have loved SNL for as long as I know, and to also have @DrewBarrymoreTV brought to the party is so fun. Honored to be apart of it . PS #DREWSNEWS hearts #WEEKENDUPDATE" the Drew Barrymore Show’s official Twitter handle tweeted on her behalf.