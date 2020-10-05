Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber’s PDA-filled post shows the couple is still in honeymoon period

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber shared PDA-filled throwback photos with wife Hailey Bieber a day after the couple enjoyed a romantic ‘date night’ in Los Angeles.



The Sorry singer turned to Instagram and shared loved-up photos with Hailey and simply captioned it ‘My’ with a heart emoticon.

In the dazzling photo, Justin Bieber and his wife could be seen on a boat deck with her legs across his.



Justin Bieber dons colourful dye sweatshirt and leans in for a sweet kiss on Hailey’s forehead.

In the second photo, the Yummy singer is pictured laughing as his wife playfully tousles his hair.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans.

Earlier, the couple enjoyed a romantic 'date night' to keep their relationship fresh days after the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary.