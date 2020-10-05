Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber’s PDA-filled post shows the couple is still in honeymoon period

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 05, 2020

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber’s PDA-filled post shows the couple is still in honeymoon period

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber shared PDA-filled throwback photos with wife Hailey Bieber a day after the couple enjoyed a romantic ‘date night’ in Los Angeles.

The Sorry singer turned to Instagram and shared loved-up photos with Hailey and simply captioned it ‘My’ with a heart emoticon.

View this post on Instagram

My ️ : @490tx

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

In the dazzling photo, Justin Bieber and his wife could be seen on a boat deck with her legs across his.

Justin Bieber dons colourful dye sweatshirt and leans in for a sweet kiss on Hailey’s forehead.

In the second photo, the Yummy singer is pictured laughing as his wife playfully tousles his hair.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans.

Earlier, the couple enjoyed a romantic 'date night' to keep their relationship fresh days after the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana’s brother was misled by Martin Bashir for the infamous interview: report

Princess Diana’s brother was misled by Martin Bashir for the infamous interview: report
Ellen DeGeneres ridiculed in 'Saturday Night Live' sketch

Ellen DeGeneres ridiculed in 'Saturday Night Live' sketch
Meghan Markle sought help from Ellen DeGeneres before making a 'tough' choice

Meghan Markle sought help from Ellen DeGeneres before making a 'tough' choice
Prince Harry to face ‘monumental tax’ bill if he chooses to remain in the US

Prince Harry to face ‘monumental tax’ bill if he chooses to remain in the US
Prince Harry mocks Charles for not being able to do even the most menial tasks

Prince Harry mocks Charles for not being able to do even the most menial tasks
Bond girl Lea Seydoux believes ‘No Time To Die’ will be ‘even more psychological’

Bond girl Lea Seydoux believes ‘No Time To Die’ will be ‘even more psychological’
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with fourth child of Scott Disick?

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with fourth child of Scott Disick?
North West steals the show during Kim Kardashian’s empowering Covid-19 speech

North West steals the show during Kim Kardashian’s empowering Covid-19 speech
‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic calls animal hunting 'murder'

‘Ertugrul’ star Esra Bilgic calls animal hunting 'murder'

North West wants to ‘make the coronavirus go away’ by making ‘everyone have more dogs’

North West wants to ‘make the coronavirus go away’ by making ‘everyone have more dogs’
Liam Hemsworth, girlfriend Gabriella Brooks spotted with pet dog Dora actor shared with Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth, girlfriend Gabriella Brooks spotted with pet dog Dora actor shared with Miley Cyrus
‘The Crown’ actress Emma Corrin on portraying Princess Diana's character

‘The Crown’ actress Emma Corrin on portraying Princess Diana's character

Latest

view all