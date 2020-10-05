Brad Pitt’s new flame Nicole Poturalski looks stunning in latest photo

US actor and filmmaker Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski’s latest dazzling photo has taken the internet by storm.



The 27-year-old German model, who earlier shared her ‘Sunday plans’, turned to Instagram and posted her dazzling picture.

Nicole looked nothing short of a vision in the picture she shared with a beautiful message.

She captioned the post, “Live by the sun, Love by the moon.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans shortly after she shared it.



Previously, Nicole, mother of a seven-year-old son, shared a cryptic message for her beau ahead of his upcoming court appearance in children’s custody case against his ex Angeline Jolie.



Brad and Nicole haven't officially addressed the reports about their dating but the model did clap back at a troll accusing the couple of hating Jolie.