Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt’s new flame Nicole Poturalski looks stunning in latest photo

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 05, 2020

Brad Pitt’s new flame Nicole Poturalski looks stunning in latest photo

US actor and filmmaker Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski’s latest dazzling photo has taken the internet by storm.

The 27-year-old German model, who earlier shared her ‘Sunday plans’, turned to Instagram and posted her dazzling picture.

Nicole looked nothing short of a vision in the picture she shared with a beautiful message.

She captioned the post, “Live by the sun, Love by the moon.”

View this post on Instagram

Live by the sun, Love by the moon

A post shared by Nico (@nico.potur) on

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans shortly after she shared it.

Previously, Nicole, mother of a seven-year-old son, shared a cryptic message for her beau ahead of his upcoming court appearance in children’s custody case against his ex Angeline Jolie.

Brad and Nicole haven't officially addressed the reports about their dating but the model did clap back at a troll accusing the couple of hating Jolie.

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B had a hard time keeping lyrics clean during BLACKPINK collab

Cardi B had a hard time keeping lyrics clean during BLACKPINK collab
Henry Cavill shares his favourite quote from 'The Witcher'

Henry Cavill shares his favourite quote from 'The Witcher'

The Queen intended to let Prince Harry, Meghan Markle move to Africa: report

The Queen intended to let Prince Harry, Meghan Markle move to Africa: report
Princess Diana’s brother was misled by Martin Bashir for the infamous interview: report

Princess Diana’s brother was misled by Martin Bashir for the infamous interview: report
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber’s PDA-filled post shows the couple is still in honeymoon period

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber’s PDA-filled post shows the couple is still in honeymoon period
Ellen DeGeneres ridiculed in 'Saturday Night Live' sketch

Ellen DeGeneres ridiculed in 'Saturday Night Live' sketch
Meghan Markle sought help from Ellen DeGeneres before making a 'tough' choice

Meghan Markle sought help from Ellen DeGeneres before making a 'tough' choice
Prince Harry to face ‘monumental tax’ bill if chooses to remain in US

Prince Harry to face ‘monumental tax’ bill if chooses to remain in US
Prince Harry mocks Charles for not being able to do even the most menial tasks

Prince Harry mocks Charles for not being able to do even the most menial tasks
Bond girl Lea Seydoux believes ‘No Time To Die’ will be ‘even more psychological’

Bond girl Lea Seydoux believes ‘No Time To Die’ will be ‘even more psychological’
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with fourth child of Scott Disick?

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with fourth child of Scott Disick?
North West steals the show during Kim Kardashian’s empowering Covid-19 speech

North West steals the show during Kim Kardashian’s empowering Covid-19 speech

Latest

view all