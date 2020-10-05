Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Oct 05 2020
Eerie similarities between Eminem and Wentworth Miller aka Michael Scofiled

A fan has found some eerie similarities between Eminem and the fictional character Michael Scofiled played by Wentworth Miller in popular TV series.

Taking to social media , the fan named 'pauline' shared multiple pictures of Eminem and Wentworth Miller, highlighting the resemblance between the actor and Slim Shady.

"Eminem as Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller)," the post captioned.

Wentworth Earl Miller rose to fame for his role as Michael Scofield in the Prison Break.

The English-American actor received a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor.

Here is a collection of pictures in which you see eerie similarities between Eminem and Michael Scofiled from the Fox series.











