Chris Pratt riles up the internet over ‘insensitive’ voting quip

Chris Pratt's animated film 'Onward' is one of the eight nominees for the People’s Choice Awards

Hollywood star Chris Pratt has landed in hot water after he made an ‘insensitive’ joke about voting.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star was blasted on social media for what many called an ‘ill-considered’ joke about Americans exercising their democratic right in the upcoming general elections.

His animated film Onward is one of the eight nominees for the People’s Choice Awards in the category of best family movie.

And in an attempt to promote the film and bag the award, Pratt, with the help of the voting buzz all around, took a dig at the many stars who have been urging the public to go out and vote continuously.

“With all that’s going on in the world it is more important than ever that you vote. Just ask any celebrity. They will tell you. Every day. Several times a day. To vote. But me? I will tell you EXACTLY who to vote for. #onward.”

He went on to say: “The heroes before us did not spill their blood only to have their sacrifices wasted by your apathy. The upcoming 2020 People’s Choice Awards is the most consequential vote in the history of mankind times a million infinity.”

“Vote for #Onward for family movie of the year. Or else. You WILL die. No hyperbole. Click the link in my bio. Let your voice be heard,” he added.



Soon after, social media users were up in arms against him, as one put it best: “Chris Pratt said the election does not concern me because I am a white privileged man, instead vote for my movie so I can get more awards.”

Another added: “I’m not really sure it’s funny to tell people to vote for your animated movie while the world is how it is. Comes off as privileged and totally tone deaf.”