Princess Diana may have a lot to do with Prince Harry, Prince William’s rift

Many factors have been determined as the real cause of Prince Harry and Prince William’s rift that has been intensifying with each passing day.

While many have termed Meghan Markle as the one causing troubles in the brothers’ ties, a royal biographer has claimed that it may have more to do with their mother, Princess Diana.

Royal author, Penny Junor claimed that the late Princess of Wales had a similar fallout with her own brother Carlos, and continued to have shaky ties with most of the people in her life –from friends to her staffers.

This, he claimed, was due to her erratic and unpredictable nature.

“William and Harry are very different but they are both Diana’s sons,” wrote Junor in his piece for Mirror Online.

“Neither is as erratic as their mother – and, of course, some of her behaviour could be attributed to her fragile mental health – but they both have a lot of her in them, particularly, Harry,” he went on to say.

Junor further claimed that Harry was more like his mother being “impulsive” and “unpredictable” while William was more “cautious.”

“He is a steadier character who thinks things through, weighs up pros and cons, and takes his time to reach a decision. Overall, he is probably more at ease with himself than his brother, despite Harry’s showmanship,” he wrote.