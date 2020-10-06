Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana may have a lot to do with Prince Harry, Prince William’s rift

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 06, 2020

Many factors have been determined as the real cause of Prince Harry and Prince William’s rift that has been intensifying with each passing day.

While many have termed Meghan Markle as the one causing troubles in the brothers’ ties, a royal biographer has claimed that it may have more to do with their mother, Princess Diana.

Royal author, Penny Junor claimed that the late Princess of Wales had a similar fallout with her own brother Carlos, and continued to have shaky ties with most of the people in her life –from friends to her staffers.

This, he claimed, was due to her erratic and unpredictable nature.

“William and Harry are very different but they are both Diana’s sons,” wrote Junor in his piece for Mirror Online.

“Neither is as erratic as their mother – and, of course, some of her behaviour could be attributed to her fragile mental health – but they both have a lot of her in them, particularly, Harry,” he went on to say.

Junor further claimed that Harry was more like his mother being “impulsive” and “unpredictable” while William was more “cautious.”

“He is a steadier character who thinks things through, weighs up pros and cons, and takes his time to reach a decision. Overall, he is probably more at ease with himself than his brother, despite Harry’s showmanship,” he wrote. 

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick, his ex Kourtney Kardashian are not together as couple: report

Scott Disick, his ex Kourtney Kardashian are not together as couple: report
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘never had a fallout’ and shared ‘mutual respect’

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘never had a fallout’ and shared ‘mutual respect’

Chris Pratt riles up the internet over ‘insensitive’ voting quip

Chris Pratt riles up the internet over ‘insensitive’ voting quip

Meghan Markle 'fought her battles' with 'anti-royal qualities' just like Princess Diana

Meghan Markle 'fought her battles' with 'anti-royal qualities' just like Princess Diana

Prince Harry unleashed 'a bitter explosion' after Prince William's one damaging move

Prince Harry unleashed 'a bitter explosion' after Prince William's one damaging move

Nicole Kidman reminisces being married to Tom Cruise in rare interview

Nicole Kidman reminisces being married to Tom Cruise in rare interview

Scott Disick maintains he is 'single' despite sparking dating buzz with Bella Banos

Scott Disick maintains he is 'single' despite sparking dating buzz with Bella Banos
Selena Gomez 'texting a couple of guys' as she jumps back in the dating pool

Selena Gomez 'texting a couple of guys' as she jumps back in the dating pool
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik 'love being parents more than anything in the world'

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik 'love being parents more than anything in the world'
Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in gorgeous red gown during new photoshoot

Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in gorgeous red gown during new photoshoot
Tom Cruise wins hearts with his train stunt for 'Mission: Impossible 7'

Tom Cruise wins hearts with his train stunt for 'Mission: Impossible 7'
Queen Elizabeth's wedding ring contains a secret inscription

Queen Elizabeth's wedding ring contains a secret inscription

Latest

view all