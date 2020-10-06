Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian recalls Kanye West's harrowing battle with COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 06, 2020

Beauty mogul, Kim Kardashian reflected on husband Kanye West’s terrifying battle with coronavirus.

Speaking about how she cared for him during that period, the model explained to Grazia magazine that it was extremely “scary” to look after him all on her own.

"Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on. It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help,” she revealed.

"I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good. It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time,” she added.

Opening up about his ordeal, Kanye too had recalled the terrifying experience during an interview with Forbes.

"Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I'm supposed to do to get over it. I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can't be sicker than me!" he said. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s ego is 'raging' in her latest speech: body language expert

Meghan Markle’s ego is 'raging' in her latest speech: body language expert
'Gilmore Girls' turns 20: Take a look at the cast two decades later

'Gilmore Girls' turns 20: Take a look at the cast two decades later
BTS hit with prejudice after handsome BLM donation: ‘it really has no place’

BTS hit with prejudice after handsome BLM donation: ‘it really has no place’
Netflix gives sneak peek at Henry Cavill’s season 2 avatar in 'The Witcher'

Netflix gives sneak peek at Henry Cavill’s season 2 avatar in 'The Witcher'
Hailey Bieber opens up on PDA with Justin Bieber, motherhood

Hailey Bieber opens up on PDA with Justin Bieber, motherhood
Princess Diana may have a lot to do with Prince Harry, Prince William’s rift

Princess Diana may have a lot to do with Prince Harry, Prince William’s rift
‘Ertugrul’ star Hande Subasi is ‘Miss Turkey’ beauty pageant title holder: blast from the past

‘Ertugrul’ star Hande Subasi is ‘Miss Turkey’ beauty pageant title holder: blast from the past
Scott Disick, his ex Kourtney Kardashian are not together as couple: report

Scott Disick, his ex Kourtney Kardashian are not together as couple: report
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘never had a fallout’ and shared ‘mutual respect’

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘never had a fallout’ and shared ‘mutual respect’

Chris Pratt riles up the internet over ‘insensitive’ voting quip

Chris Pratt riles up the internet over ‘insensitive’ voting quip

Meghan Markle 'fought her battles' with 'anti-royal qualities' just like Princess Diana

Meghan Markle 'fought her battles' with 'anti-royal qualities' just like Princess Diana

Prince Harry unleashed 'a bitter explosion' after Prince William's one damaging move

Prince Harry unleashed 'a bitter explosion' after Prince William's one damaging move

Latest

view all