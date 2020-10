Even decades down the line, 'Gilmore Girls' is still one of the most popular series in TV history

The iconic comedy-drama, Gilmore Girls is ringing in its 20th anniversary since its premiere back in 2000.

Even decades down the line, the show created by Amy Sherman-Palladino is still one of the most popular series in television history.

As it rings in its two-decade anniversary, lets take a look back at some of the main cast members and their transformation over the years.

Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore

Lorelai Gilmore [played by Lauren Graham] was one of the two central characters of the show

Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore

Rory Gilmore [payed by Alexis Bledel] was Lorelai's daughter and one the main characters

Kelly Bishop as Emily Gilmore

Emily Gilmore [played by Kelly Bishop] was Lorelai's mother and Rory's grandmother

David Sutcliffe as Christopher Hayden

Christopher Hayden [played by David Sutcliffe] was Rory's father and Lorelai's high-school boyfriend

Scott Patterson as Luke Danes

Luke Danes [played by Scott Patterson] was the owner of a diner at Stars Hollow and Lorelai's love interest

Melissa McCarthy as Sookie St. James

Sookie St. James [played by Melissa McCarthy] was Lorelai's best friend and business partner

Keiko Agena as Lane Kim

Lane Kim [played by Keiko Agena] was Rory's best friend from Stars Hollow

Jared Padalecki as Dean Forester

Dean Forester [played by Jared Padalecki] was Rory's first boyfriend

Milo Ventimiglia as Jess Mariano

The bad boy Jess Mariano [Milo Ventimiglia] played Rory's second boyfriend

Matt Czuchry as Logan Huntzberger

Logan Huntzberger [played by Matt Czuchry] was Rory's love interest at Yale University

Liza Weil as Paris Geller

Paris Geller [Liza Weil] went from Rory's archenemy at Chilton to her best friend

Liz Torres as Miss Patty

Miss Patty [Liz Torres] played a former Broadway star and a dance instructor at Stars Hollow