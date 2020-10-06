Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s props’ placement for TV appearances is ‘strategic’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 06, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s TV appearances from across the pond in the US have been attracting quite a lot of attention.

And for that reason, it seems that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been putting quite some thought into the glimpse they give of their home and what message their calculatedly-placed props give to the viewers.

Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito, hosts of the Royally Obsessed podcast, spoke about Meghan’s recent appearance on America’s Got Talent and how she may have used the setting of the frame to ‘get attention.’

"I was taken aback by how much of a view inside Meghan and Harry's home we got. A lot of the time their interviews have been outside and it has been hard to get any details about the home,” Fiorito said.

"It is fulfilling my most voyeuristic needs and desires to see inside their home,” she added.

Bowie also gave a nod of agreement to that, saying: "Meghan and Harry know that, I am sure those coffee table books are completely selected specifically for attention.”

"It is interesting they had The Black Godfather which is about the Clarance Avant story. Another book was the National Geographic Image Collection and a Photographer's life by Annie Leibovitz to name a few,” she went on to say.

"They had the Diptyque candles which was the brand they used as diffusers at their wedding and reception,” added Bowie. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s ego is 'raging' in her latest speech: body language expert

Meghan Markle’s ego is 'raging' in her latest speech: body language expert
'Gilmore Girls' turns 20: Take a look at the cast two decades later

'Gilmore Girls' turns 20: Take a look at the cast two decades later
BTS hit with prejudice after handsome BLM donation: ‘it really has no place’

BTS hit with prejudice after handsome BLM donation: ‘it really has no place’
Netflix gives sneak peek at Henry Cavill’s season 2 avatar in 'The Witcher'

Netflix gives sneak peek at Henry Cavill’s season 2 avatar in 'The Witcher'
Hailey Bieber opens up on PDA with Justin Bieber, motherhood

Hailey Bieber opens up on PDA with Justin Bieber, motherhood
Kim Kardashian recalls Kanye West's harrowing battle with COVID-19

Kim Kardashian recalls Kanye West's harrowing battle with COVID-19

Princess Diana may have a lot to do with Prince Harry, Prince William’s rift

Princess Diana may have a lot to do with Prince Harry, Prince William’s rift
‘Ertugrul’ star Hande Subasi is ‘Miss Turkey’ beauty pageant title holder: blast from the past

‘Ertugrul’ star Hande Subasi is ‘Miss Turkey’ beauty pageant title holder: blast from the past
Scott Disick, his ex Kourtney Kardashian are not together as couple: report

Scott Disick, his ex Kourtney Kardashian are not together as couple: report
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘never had a fallout’ and shared ‘mutual respect’

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘never had a fallout’ and shared ‘mutual respect’

Chris Pratt riles up the internet over ‘insensitive’ voting quip

Chris Pratt riles up the internet over ‘insensitive’ voting quip

Meghan Markle 'fought her battles' with 'anti-royal qualities' just like Princess Diana

Meghan Markle 'fought her battles' with 'anti-royal qualities' just like Princess Diana

Latest

view all