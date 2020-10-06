Meghan Markle’s props’ placement for TV appearances is ‘strategic’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s TV appearances from across the pond in the US have been attracting quite a lot of attention.



And for that reason, it seems that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been putting quite some thought into the glimpse they give of their home and what message their calculatedly-placed props give to the viewers.

Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito, hosts of the Royally Obsessed podcast, spoke about Meghan’s recent appearance on America’s Got Talent and how she may have used the setting of the frame to ‘get attention.’

"I was taken aback by how much of a view inside Meghan and Harry's home we got. A lot of the time their interviews have been outside and it has been hard to get any details about the home,” Fiorito said.

"It is fulfilling my most voyeuristic needs and desires to see inside their home,” she added.

Bowie also gave a nod of agreement to that, saying: "Meghan and Harry know that, I am sure those coffee table books are completely selected specifically for attention.”

"It is interesting they had The Black Godfather which is about the Clarance Avant story. Another book was the National Geographic Image Collection and a Photographer's life by Annie Leibovitz to name a few,” she went on to say.

"They had the Diptyque candles which was the brand they used as diffusers at their wedding and reception,” added Bowie.