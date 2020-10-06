Can't connect right now! retry
Kate Middleton looks glam in warm coat as she meets students at Derby University

Kate Middleton looked gorgeous as she visited University of Derby to know how the coronavirus impacted the students' mental health.

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a checkered coat with light blue knit sweater and high-waist black trousers for her latest engagement with the students ahead of World Mental Health Day.

The 38-year-old Royal looked gorgeous in the winter outfit. she also wore a gold pendant necklace, which was serving her as a beauty elevator.

Kate also wore a floral face mask to cover her face and rocked a light makeup, and kept her hair loose to tuck behind her ears.

Kate, during her visit, was briefed on the national measures that have been put in place to support student mental health.

As per report, William's wife spoke with students of different faculties, sports society members about the effects the global pandemic has had on them and their schoolwork.

