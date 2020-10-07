Queen Elizabeth’s plan for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry revealed

Queen Elizabeth’s plan for her grandson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, before stepping down from their royal duties, has been revealed by author Robert Lacey in his new book.



According to the author, Queen wanted Harry and Meghan, who are feeling at peace in their new home in California, to move to South Africa.

As per the new book Battle of Brothers, the Queen wanted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to live in Commonwealth country South Africa for a year or two to have some freedom and space away from the royal family but not a full separation or resignation of duties.

The author of the book Robert Lacey claims that Her Majesty was aware of Meghan and Harry’s wish to live an ‘ordinary’ life, which had reminded her of the years she spent with Prince Philip in Malta.

This experience ‘Malta moment’ between 1949 and 1951, gave the Queen a look at life away from the royal family.

According to the book, Queen Elizabeth wanted to provide a similar experience to Meghan and Prince Harry and had intention for them to live in South Africa for a year or two and thought “Johannesburg could be their Malta.”

However, Queen’s plan for Meghan and Harry did not work out and the royal couple stepped down as senior royals earlier this year and moved first to Canada and then to California, US.