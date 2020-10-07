Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Oct 07 2020
Prince Harry ‘under pressure to return home’ after former British army head’s plea

Wednesday Oct 07, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took an exit from the British royal family with no return on the cards.

However, it is now being speculated that the Duke of Sussex could be getting ‘pressured’ into returning to the United Kingdom owing to a plea by a group beloved by the former working royal.

Penning a piece for Mirror Online, royal expert Penny Junor claimed a former army senior of the duke, General Sir Richard Dannatt had earlier made a public plea to Harry about returning to the UK.

Junor claims that this request may have hit the right strings with Harry and could lead to him considering a probable return.

The expert said that the army was “the making of Harry”, adding that he “also proved to be a very gifted leader, able to motivate a team of people while earning their respect and affection.”

Junor, however, saw Meghan Markle as a possible a hurdle in Harry’s move back as she “is clearly passionate about standing up and being counted.”

“I can’t see Meghan ever wanting a way back,” she added.

