Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are the ‘least’ eco-friendly royals despite their activism

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 08, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been using their platform to speak about the environment since a while now.

However, if results by a new survey are to be believed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the ‘least’ eco-friendly members of the British royal family.

The evaluation was made by SaveOnEnergy that reviewed 10 most senior members of the royal household.

Through a point system, Prince Charles took the top spot with 156 points with his wife Camilla coming second with 84 points.

Finishing off last were the Sussex pair as they both received nine each making them the least environmentally conscious couple of the royal family.

Harry received his points raising awareness about the environment on social media while Meghan was lauded for her ‘eco-friendly’ wardrobe.

But the reason the two came in last was because they “engaged considerably less than others with environmental charities and engagements” and also had “the third-worst carbon footprint of all royals studied,” as revealed by the organization. 

More From Entertainment:

Orlando Bloom spills the beans on Daisy Bloom’s uncanny resemblance to her mum

Orlando Bloom spills the beans on Daisy Bloom’s uncanny resemblance to her mum
Hollywood applauds Harris as she shuts down Pence’s intrusion: ‘I’m speaking’

Hollywood applauds Harris as she shuts down Pence’s intrusion: ‘I’m speaking’

Jennifer Aniston plans Hollywood shift for a ‘happier’ change

Jennifer Aniston plans Hollywood shift for a ‘happier’ change

Taylor Swift will ‘proudly’ vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in November

Taylor Swift will ‘proudly’ vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in November

‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Sarah Levy to depict love in the times of corona in her new film

‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Sarah Levy to depict love in the times of corona in her new film

Malala to join Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to discuss girls’ right to education

Malala to join Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to discuss girls’ right to education

Prince Harry deemed as 'rebel' by palace residents as opposed to Prince William

Prince Harry deemed as 'rebel' by palace residents as opposed to Prince William
Queen Elizabeth breaks royal tradition to invite Kate Middleton to important event

Queen Elizabeth breaks royal tradition to invite Kate Middleton to important event

Queen Elizabeth makes much-awaited return to Windsor Castle leaving Prince Philip behind

Queen Elizabeth makes much-awaited return to Windsor Castle leaving Prince Philip behind
Demi Lovato unfazed by Max Ehrich split, 'has fully cut him out'

Demi Lovato unfazed by Max Ehrich split, 'has fully cut him out'
Kim Kardashian makes emotional appearance on David Letterman show

Kim Kardashian makes emotional appearance on David Letterman show

Sofia Richie, Jaden Smith 'just friends' despite intimate outings

Sofia Richie, Jaden Smith 'just friends' despite intimate outings

Latest

view all