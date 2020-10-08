Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are the ‘least’ eco-friendly royals despite their activism

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been using their platform to speak about the environment since a while now.



However, if results by a new survey are to be believed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the ‘least’ eco-friendly members of the British royal family.

The evaluation was made by SaveOnEnergy that reviewed 10 most senior members of the royal household.

Through a point system, Prince Charles took the top spot with 156 points with his wife Camilla coming second with 84 points.

Finishing off last were the Sussex pair as they both received nine each making them the least environmentally conscious couple of the royal family.

Harry received his points raising awareness about the environment on social media while Meghan was lauded for her ‘eco-friendly’ wardrobe.

But the reason the two came in last was because they “engaged considerably less than others with environmental charities and engagements” and also had “the third-worst carbon footprint of all royals studied,” as revealed by the organization.