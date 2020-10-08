Kate Middleton’s shockingly ‘private’ personality unearthed

Kate Middleton's charming personality is that one magnetic piece that has warmed the hearts of the British public, however, what lies underneath the surface is still a mystery.

Just recently, former professionals, who have worked extensively with the Duchess of Cambridge unearth some shocking tidbits about her personality.

Nine years into her marriage with Prince William, the duchess has become a pro at public dealings, however, there appear to be some minute differences between her inner and outer personalities.

Executive in chief and director of East Anglia Children Hospices, Tracy Rennie recently shared her experiences with the royal and even divulged some key aspects of her personality when away from the public eye.

Rennie told the Mirror’s podcast Pod Save the Queen that, while Kate seemed a bit nervous ahead of her public appearance, there is another aspect to her covert personality.



"From my perspective, I've been one of the lucky few people that have met her on several occasions because of the nature of my role.”

"It's been interesting because privately, she always came across extremely confident and caring, and she was able to talk to you really easily. You felt really comfortable with her.

"But seeing her grow publicly, so thinking back to that first speech, in front of the world, it was just phenomonal. She did brilliantly.

"Just recently she opened our Nook hospice, last November. The confidence publicly now just shines, but the private confidence and the way she is with people has been amazing since day one."

She also went on to say, “I had a phone call when I was having my lunch from a colleague who works at St James Palace just to say that the Duchess of Cambridge would like to come and visit the hospice, and would that be possible.”

"After I had stopped choking on my lunch, I went 'oh blimey, yes, that would be brilliant'. At that point, it was really exciting.”

"That excitement has continued because right from those early contacts with her we've just had a really great experience of her being our royal patron for all sorts of different reasons.”

She concluded by saying, "It's exciting and it's wonderful for the families as well. After the first visit, they celebrated a successful day, and were taken aback when they got a follow-up call from the Palace. Our first thought was 'Oh no! What have we done wrong.'”