Amber Heard accused of stalking social media accounts supporting Johnny Depp

Supporters of Johnny Depp has accused his former wife Amber Heard of stalking social media accounts that support the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star.

They have also called her out for claiming that it is Depp who actually stalks her on social media.

Several Twitter users believed to be Depp's fans have claimed that their names are on the list of stalkers compiled by the "Aquaman" actress.

In July, Jhonny Depp and Amber Heard appeared before a court in London in the Hollywood star's case against a British tabloid which had called him a wife beater.

Amber Heard gave evidence against Depp at London’s High Cour, accusing him of years of physical and verbal abuse.



Depp, 57, told the court that Heard’s allegations were untrue. His former long-term partner, Vanessa Paradis, said he had never been violent and she did not believe Heard’s allegations.



Following her testimony, Amber Heard went to vacations in Europe before returning to the US.

The actress courted controversy with her pictures outside mosques in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail's has published a story about the former couple which said "Amber Heard hired private investigator to dig up dirt on Johnny Depp'.

Commenting on the report, a fan of Johnnny Depp wrote, Amber we will never be silenced. We stand with victims of domestic violence. Do you understand that what you did was wrong? You abused a man and then lied about it. We won’t forget what you have done. Johnny Depp and other victims deserve justice."



Amber is followed by over 140k followers on Twitter while Johnny Depp has no presence on the social media website.

The "Enemy of State" actor, however, enjoys support of scores of Twitter accounts who attacks Amber Heard every time new information regarding the former couple surfaces online.