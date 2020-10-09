Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 09 2020
Brad Pitt's sweetheart Nicole Poturalski teases him with new post

Friday Oct 09, 2020

Brad Pitt's new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski has dropped some adorable new pictures of her gorgeous self on Instagram on Thursday.

The German model, who has been catapulted to the spotlight amid a blossoming romance with the Hollywood actor, displayed her modelling chops as she gazed into the camera while posing against the wall.

The 27-year-model cut a demure figure in mini floral outfit. Her fresh smile was adding to her natural beauty as she let her locks cascaded upon her shoulders to flaunt her grace.

Nicole seems to amaze her friends and fans as she has been sharing stunning pictures on her Instagram since her appearance with the 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' star, apparently teasing her beau and his exes.

Previously, she flaunted her toned abs in chic outfit, attracting massive applause from fans and friends amid romance rumours with Pitt.

The model's Instagram is everything her admirers want, providing a great blend of her work life and her personal life. 

