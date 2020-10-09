Ertugrul producer starts filming new series on Turkic ruler Jalal al-Din Khwarazmshah

Uzbekistan Culture Minister Azadbek Nazarbekov speaks during the premiere of Jalal al-Din Khwarazmshah, Tashkenti Oct. 4, 2020. Photo: AA via Daily Sabah

The man behind famed drama Resurrection Ertugrul has announced a new historical TV series on former Turkic ruler Jalal al-Din Khwarazmshah that will go on air in January in Turkey.

“It will create a great impact worldwide,” Mehmet Bozdag told Anadolu Agency at the series premiere held in Uzbekistan earlier this month.

Bozdag said that they began work on the project two years ago after Uzbekistan government approved their request for the show, adding that 13 episodes of the series have already been shot.

Furthermore, he said that the series sees them try and “offer a new perspective in terms of cinema language,” but did clarify that the work was an “original concept”.

“We tried to present Uzbek culture, geography and history of Transoxianan region in this series,” he said.

The Turkish producer said there “is already a great demand” for the series because of his previous project, Resurrection Ertugrul, which was a worldwide hit.

Jalal al-Din Khwarazmshah, the ruler of the Khwarazmian Empire, launched a united struggle against Mongol invasion in vain. After multiple unsuccessful attempts by the previous Khwarazm rulers to stop the Mongol invasion, Jalal al-Din developed a united front to stop the Mongols by putting aside the dynastic fight between Seljuks and Khwarazmians.

The last ruler of the Khwarazmian Empire was successful in initially defeating the Mongol army in 1221 but could not sustain the invasion and fled to Anatolia. However, in Anatolia, he was defeated by Sultan of the Anatolian Seljuks Ala al-Din Kayqubad. Some historical accounts say he was later killed by nomad Zazas.