Princess Diana turned to friends 'multiple times a day' to talk about Prince Charles

It is no surprise that Princess Diana and Prince Charles shared a rather tumultuous relationship filled with numerous potholes, and it appears Princess Diana would turn to a close confidant when it came time to work through her issues and ‘deal’ with life in the royal family.

Psychologist Ho Hemmings recently turned to Express UK and revealed a past conversation she shared with the late Princess’s friend Debbie Frank.



Hemmings claims Diana would call Frank ‘multiple times a day’ and share her struggles with Prince Charles. Ms Frank recalls, "Diana would just call me as and when which sometimes, particularly when we first met, was extremely frequently, sometimes more than once a day. What I helped Diana with was basically managing her feelings and her difficulties.”

“She would often want to discuss public events she was attending, how they went and then obviously her personal life. How things were between Prince Charles. Diana and I established a very long friendship over the years until her death."

This insight comes shortly after a another report was unearthed. One which details Princess Diana’s fears about being spied on in palace premises and how she felt she needed to live in the palace for her own safety at one point.

Mr Kay also shared his own thoughts regarding Princess Diana’s predicament and told True Royalty TV, "It was a mixture for her. In many ways, it was a happy home and she had a lot of happy memories here raising William and Harry in the early days of the marriage which were actually quite happy.”

"But it later became a prison for her. It symbolised everything which she found so frustrating about being a royal Princess. She felt spied on but the spying was only for her own protection.”