Katy Perry thinks daddy Orlando Bloom is ‘doing great’ raising Daisy

With Katy Perry turning her attention towards work, Orlando Bloom has been busy at home with the duo’s daughter Daisy Bloom and the new mom couldn’t be more proud.



Orlando Bloom has reportedly dived in headfirst and is acing daddy duties. During Perry’s recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Smile singer admitted, "It's hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there.”

"But Daddy's doing a great job. Daddy has stepped in. I've seen the [BABYBJÖRN] on him, I've seen him with the bottle, I've seen all the pictures. It's all good." Plus, with the whole world now her oyster, "I mean, my life just feels very full and whole."







