Friday Oct 09 2020
Katy Perry thinks daddy Orlando Bloom is 'doing great' raising Daisy

Friday Oct 09, 2020

With Katy Perry turning her attention towards work, Orlando Bloom has been busy at home with the duo’s daughter Daisy Bloom and the new mom couldn’t be more proud.

Orlando Bloom has reportedly dived in headfirst and is acing daddy duties. During Perry’s recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Smile singer admitted, "It's hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there.”

"But Daddy's doing a great job. Daddy has stepped in. I've seen the [BABYBJÖRN] on him, I've seen him with the bottle, I've seen all the pictures. It's all good." Plus, with the whole world now her oyster, "I mean, my life just feels very full and whole."

Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

