Angelina Jolie and Christoph Waltz to star in 'Every Note Played'

Angelina Jolie will be seen playing as Karina, the ex-wife of an accomplished concert pianist named Richard (portrayed by Christoph Waltz), in 'Every Note Played'.

Angelina Jolie and Christoph Waltz are all set to mesmerise fans as they would appear together in STX drama, which is based on Lisa Genova’s latest novel. Both the stars are circling for the lead roles in 'Every Note Played'.

The story follows a world-renowned concert pianist and composer on the verge of creating his magnum opus. He has suffered many losses, including the estrangement of his daughter, when he gets diagnosed with ALS in his hands.

When Richard's condition worsens and he can no longer play the piano or live on his own, Karina, (played by Angelina) reluctantly steps in to be his caregiver.

Michael Sucsy, who's known for '13 Reasons Why' and 'The Vow' starring, is set to direct. Monet Clayton is producing 'Every Note Played' along with Richard Barton Lewis and Gabrielle Jerou-Tabak of Southpaw Entertainment. Clayton also adapted the screenplay with David Mandell.