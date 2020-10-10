Max Ehrich disses Demi Lovato's fans amid messy breakup

Max Ehrich attacked Demi Lovato's fans after the two called off their engagement earlier.

Ehrich came forth shunning Lovato's fans asking them to stop bullying him.



"We’re both anti-bullying people so people should stop bullying,” Ehrich told the cameras. “What people think it’s about — it has nothing to do with anything.

“People shouldn’t believe what they’re reading,” he continued.

Ironically, Ehrich earlier claimed to have come to know about his split from Lovato through a tabloid.

The soap opera actor then requested everyone to leave him alone, as he’s planning to “let her be.”

“[We have to] do whatever’s the healthiest and safest for both of us,” Ehrich said.

He added that although he hasn't heard Lovato's new breakup ballad, Still Have Me, he is sure “it’s amazing.”

“[I’ll] support her music forever,” he said.