Jeremy Renner’s ‘Hawkeye’ at stake as Marvel fans in doubts about his MCU future

American actor Jeremy Renner’s reputation has certainly taken a hit following moths of battling domestic abuse allegations which were levied against him by his ex-wife.

And now, it seems his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe appears to be at stake owing to the mega scandal that has tarnished his global repute.

While the case is still being handled in the courtroom, fans on social media are speculating whether or not this could mean the end of the line for Hawkeye.

One fan wrote on Reddit: “I wouldn’t necessarily say he’s in the clear yet, but it definitely seems to have blown over for now in the wave of a million other news stories. It might be one of those things that pops back up once he’s in the news more with the show.”

“Considering that nothing has come up about it since, either things have blown over or didn’t suffice,” added another.

“I think one accusation from an ex-wife isn’t gonna do it. If more pop up, they’ll reevaluate, I’m sure,” chimed in a third.

For the unversed, the 48-year-old Avengers: Endgame actor’s ex-wife and Canadian actor Sonni Pacheo’s alleged him of threatening to kill her as part of her latest filing to gain custody of their six-year-old daughter Ava.

It was revealed further that multiple claims were filed by Pacheo against the actor as she detailed that he once threatened her by putting a gun in his own mouth and then going on to shoot at the ceiling, all the while their daughter was present in her room.

She also accused Renner of drug abuse, adding that he often left cocaine behind in the bathroom within reach of their daughter.