Sunday Oct 11 2020
Saturday Night Live: Maya Rudolph takes on Harris while Jim Carrey turns into Pence's fly

Sunday Oct 11, 2020

Saturday Night Live: Maya Rudolph takes on Harris while Jim Carrey turns into Pence’s fly

The world welcome a housefly to stardom earlier this week after it got some bagged some prime time on national television, taking the spotlight atop US Vice President Mike Pence's head during the VP debate. That globally-famous fly is now the star of Saturday Night Live, this week.

As Hollywood actor Jim Carrey returned to the sets, (this time in the form of a fly) Maya Rudolph joined him as Kamala Harris, with the sketch this week surely threw the spotlight on Mike Pence's fly that became a trending topic this week.

Beginning with Kate McKinnon playing the debate moderator Susan Page, Beck Bennett entered as he aped Pence, joined by Rudolph and Carrey’s Harris and Biden.

A number of highlights from the actual debate were included in the sketch, including Harris’ iconic “I’m speaking” moment that was applauded all across America.

Rudolph’s Harris remarked about the current administration attempting to keep American ‘calm’ but “how calm were you when you didn’t know where you were going to get your next roll of toilet paper? How calm were you when you were staring at that cardboard tube when you finished the roll and thought, ‘Well it’s technically paper?’”

“And how calm were you when even that tube was gone and you looked at your old tee shirts and a pair of scissors and thought, ‘Are we doing this?'” she added.

Trump’s health and recent COVID-19 diagnosis also became a target as Bennett’s Pence was asked about his recovery, to which he said he had been taking aspirin, as he always does, ‘just like steroids’: “A woman’s probiotic for balance and 60 CCs of helium into his skull so his head doesn’t fall over on TV.”

