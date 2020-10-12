Can't connect right now! retry
Hailey Baldwin endorses Joe Biden ahead of US election

Hailey Baldwin disclosed the name of the presidential candidate who has earned her support ahead of the US general election next month.

Turning to Instagram, the 23-year-old fashion icon revealed to the world her political inclinations for the presidential race, as she officially endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden while throwing shade at Donald Trump for destroying her mental health.

“It’s world mental health day, and something that has affected my mental health is the state of our country and the future of our country,” she wrote.

“I have hope, but we need to collectively make the change we want for our future and that means getting out there to VOTE!!!” she added.

The model also posted a jaw-dropping shot of her in a super-chic look as she donned a tie dye t-shirt with Biden’s name on it.

Her endorsement was met with a nod of approval from her uncle Billy Baldwin who commented: “Thanks Hailey!! You have no idea how much this means to me…”

