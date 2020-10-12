Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 12 2020
By
Web Desk

James Corden was sure he’d get sacked from ‘The Late Late Show’

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 12, 2020

James Corden, one of Britain's most famous comedians, has become a household name in television.

However, the comedian, 42, was sure that his career as a talk show host would only last for a brief period as he feared getting dismissed from The Late Late Show.

During his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Corden revealed: "When we moved here, my wife and I, we had two kids at that point, and I wouldn’t allow us to buy furniture. We rented all of our furniture."

"I said to my wife Julia, 'I’m going to get fired, this won’t work. And as soon as we get fired, we’ll just want to get back to London, so we don’t want to be lumbered with a couch,'" he went on to say.

He finally let go off that fear after two years as he said: "Eventually my wife was like, 'Please can we buy some furniture?' And I was like, 'OK, I think we are safe to buy furniture now.' That’s been every day of my adult life, really.”

"I’ve thought I’m going to get fired at some point,” he said, adding that this point of view helps him appreciate what he has.

"I think outside of even work, just in life, if you can constantly try to Google Earth yourself, realize where you are, realize what you are doing, fundamentally hang onto the very things that are important. Counting those blessings and checking your privilege and all those things I think are really useful and necessary things to do,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox enjoy romantic dinner date

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox enjoy romantic dinner date
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry say they witnessed all of Archie's 'firsts' during lockdown

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry say they witnessed all of Archie's 'firsts' during lockdown
How Jennifer Aniston was ‘tricked’ by ‘Friends’ directors to capture her real emotions

How Jennifer Aniston was ‘tricked’ by ‘Friends’ directors to capture her real emotions

Hailey Baldwin endorses Joe Biden ahead of US election

Hailey Baldwin endorses Joe Biden ahead of US election
Mehwish Hayat flaunts her elegance in blue outfit as she shares new snap with a meaningful caption

Mehwish Hayat flaunts her elegance in blue outfit as she shares new snap with a meaningful caption
Jennifer Aniston shares sweet post to introduce her new pooch

Jennifer Aniston shares sweet post to introduce her new pooch
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai for a virtual chat on girls' rights

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai for a virtual chat on girls' rights
Meghan Markle explains her answer to a question asked during 2019 interview

Meghan Markle explains her answer to a question asked during 2019 interview

BTS online concert draws global fans

BTS online concert draws global fans
'Ertugrul' star Engin Altan takes part in 'tactical shooting'

'Ertugrul' star Engin Altan takes part in 'tactical shooting'
Queen Elizabeth discretely scraps Prince Andrew post cards from Buckingham gift shop

Queen Elizabeth discretely scraps Prince Andrew post cards from Buckingham gift shop
Simon Cowell is finally ‘feeling great’ after e-bike accident

Simon Cowell is finally ‘feeling great’ after e-bike accident

Latest

view all