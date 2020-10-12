Prince Harry took his Eton education 'for granted’

Prince Harry recently opened up about his past thoughts regarding education and admitted to feeling very ‘ungrateful’ for all that he received during the course of his life.

Born into the British crown, despite his spare status, Prince Harry received the best of the best in terms of education. However, it appears the prince was not always that “grateful” for his privilege, especially in his teenage.

During his video chat with Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, the prince touched upon the female-to-male education gap residing within the world and shared his concerns regarding the impact of the pandemic in further escalating that number.

During the conference call alongside his wife, the duke also quipped about his own lack of understanding and admitted that he never really acted grateful enough for his Eton education, despite his privileged stature, especially during his early childhood years.

After Malala asked the prince about his and Meghan’s schooling experience, the Eton alum said, “We do take it for granted and it is a privilege but every single person, every single child, every single young person needs an education.”

"To know there are over 130 million girls out of education right now, before the pandemic, and the numbers are only going to go up, it worries me and it probably worries all of us, the effect that is going to have not just on the individual, but on the family, and community, for the country and the world at large."

He also went on to say, "I'm hugely grateful for the education I was lucky enough to have, at the time I certainly probably wasn't as grateful, but looking back at it now, I'm very, very blessed with having such amazing options."