Hande Subasi aka Aykiz Hatun receives flak for wearing 'inappropriate' dress

Turkish actress Hande Subasi received massive backlash from her Pakistani fans for wearing what they called an ‘inappropriate’ dress as she shared her stunning picture in a summer suit.



Hande Subasi, who essays the role of Aykiz Hatun in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul drama turned to Instagram and shared dazzling photos in a summer suit.

She wrote in the caption, “Time to go back home with unforgettable moments...”

One follower commented, “Fear Of God... We Indians and Pakistanis only following because of Ertugrul series not to see you weird lifestyle unfollowing.”



Another fans said, “But you are very beautiful, but if you wear a good dress, it will be a lot of fun.”

The actress enjoyed the last weekend of the summer with her boyfriend Alican Ulusoy and mesmerised the fans with the adorable photos.

Also sharing a stunning photo in her Insta story, Hande wrote, “I don’t want the Summer to end…”.

Hande Subasi, 36 years old former Miss Turkey, who was was previously married to Can Tursan from 2012 to 2016, is currently in relationship with beau Alican Ulusoy.