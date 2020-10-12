Anushka Sharma mistaken as Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan's wife

Bollywood megastar Anushka Sharma was mistakenly mentioned on Google as the wife of Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan.

Social media surely had a field day after the little gaffe on the search engine that seemingly stems from the cricket champ’s crush on her and Preity Zinta.

Reports have explained that the error reportedly occurred over the repeated mention by fans of the two stars shipping them together.

The B-Town diva is actually married to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, and is also expecting their first child together.

Khan on the other hand, is currently on the market and had earlier claimed that he will “get engaged and married once Afghanistan wins the cricket World Cup”.