Pink’s husband Carey Hart teaches kids how to shoot

Pink’s husband Carey Hart spares at the shooting range with kids in toe

Pink’s husband Carey Hart is a total gear head and it appears his love for machines does not end with cars and dirt bikes, as the young dad is crazy about guns as well and has taken it upon himself to not only teach his children how to shoot, but also the basics of gun safety.

The “proud” dad is not only a democratic voting pro-gun gear head, but is someone who enjoys teaching his kids the basics of self-defense and rifle management.

During a family outing, minus Pink, the family tried their hand at a shooting range and fired shots over 30 yards, in one fail swoop..

Pink and Hart share two beautiful children, Willow aged nine, and Jameson aged three and through her social media account, fans are getting a sneak peek into the family dynamic.

Through the Instagram video in question, Carey can be seen coaching his youngest Jameson on target shooting while his oldest daughter Willow leaves fans flabbergasted over her rifle control.

The proud dad captioned his post with a long statement that read, “Fun morning shooting w/ my kids! Willz is getting seriously good w/ the rifle and handling of a firearm,’ Carey captioned the image.”

Hart went on to write, “And jamo absolutely loves shooting! And the rate that he is processing the handling of them, he makes me proud. I’m a firm believer in teaching my kids to shoot, but more importantly, handle a fire arm. No better sound than the bullet of your kids gun plucking a steel target at 30 yards. Have a great weekend, everyone. #IfYourDontLikeItScrollOn #PokeTheBear.”



Shooting is not the only recreational activity Hart indulges in with his kids either, the proud dad loves to coach his kids and give extensive bike riding lessons.



