Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Chris Brown, Adele rock the town with late night shindig in London

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 12, 2020

Chris Brown, Adele rock the town with late night shindig in London

Chris Brown is one of Hollywood’s most notorious musicians, better known for his 2009 conviction and reported assault towards then-girlfriend Rihanna. Just recently, however, he made headlines for showing up at Adele’s London home.

During his time in the singer’s home, Brown did not take his leave until the wee hours of the morning and sparked a frenzy online.

A source close to Adele was quoted telling The Sun, “It was all a bit cloak and dagger. He arrived in the middle of the night and didn’t leave until around 2am.” Not only that, “He arrived in huge, blacked-out cars, with plenty of muscle surrounding him.”


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle seems to get rid of the royal tradition as she rocks a bold look during Zoom call

Meghan Markle seems to get rid of the royal tradition as she rocks a bold look during Zoom call
BLACKPINK: New film tracks K-pop group's rise

BLACKPINK: New film tracks K-pop group's rise

'The Batman': Robert Pattinson returns to filming

'The Batman': Robert Pattinson returns to filming
Ertugrul actress shares release date of her new drama

Ertugrul actress shares release date of her new drama

'Queen Elizabeth has loaned her brooch to only two women'

'Queen Elizabeth has loaned her brooch to only two women'
Chris Hemsworth shares glimpse into Lord Howe Island trip with family and friends

Chris Hemsworth shares glimpse into Lord Howe Island trip with family and friends
BTS promotions disappear as band sparks uproar in China

BTS promotions disappear as band sparks uproar in China
Eminem, K-pop fans bicker over 'stan'

Eminem, K-pop fans bicker over 'stan'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son never lets them feel alone

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son never lets them feel alone
'Turgut Alp' charms fans with latest picture

'Turgut Alp' charms fans with latest picture
Pink’s husband Carey Hart teaches kids how to shoot

Pink’s husband Carey Hart teaches kids how to shoot
Max George slid into Meghan Markle’s DMs to ‘woo’ her

Max George slid into Meghan Markle’s DMs to ‘woo’ her

Latest

view all