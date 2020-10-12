Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Eminem, K-pop fans bicker over 'stan'

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 12, 2020

Eminem fans are arguing with K-pop admirers  for calling  themselves 'stans'.

The fans of the Detroit rapper took issue with the lovers of K-pop  using the term  which they said has been taken from Slim Shady's song.

"They are pretty much a cult, and I am disturbed by how they pride on calling themselves stans, since the term came from an Eminem song in which the word means stalker fan," wrote an Eminem supporter.

"Kpop stans are probably the new em stans, I haven't seen a SINGLE Eminem stan talk about TTMD but the kpop stans are all up on us like-??? chill???," said another.

A music fan, however, pitched the idea of a collaboration between a K-pop star and Eminem.

"How long until a kpop star and eminem team up to make another version of stan," he said.

Taking part in the argument a music fan wrote, "How many of you know that the stan in kpop stans comes from the obsessed fan eminem's song stan was based on."


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son never lets them feel alone

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son never lets them feel alone
'Turgut Alp' charms fans with latest picture

'Turgut Alp' charms fans with latest picture
Pink’s husband Carey Hart teaches kids how to shoot

Pink’s husband Carey Hart teaches kids how to shoot
Max George slid into Meghan Markle’s DMs to ‘woo’ her

Max George slid into Meghan Markle’s DMs to ‘woo’ her
Anushka Sharma mistaken as Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan's wife

Anushka Sharma mistaken as Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan's wife
Tom Parker, member of 'The Wanted', suffering from 'inoperable' brain tumour

Tom Parker, member of 'The Wanted', suffering from 'inoperable' brain tumour

‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot to appear as Cleopatra in new project

‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot to appear as Cleopatra in new project
Hande Subasi aka Aykiz Hatun receives flak for wearing 'inappropriate' dress

Hande Subasi aka Aykiz Hatun receives flak for wearing 'inappropriate' dress
'Black Widow' comic shows her embracing motherhood

'Black Widow' comic shows her embracing motherhood
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s brand worth ‘under threat’ without royal links

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s brand worth ‘under threat’ without royal links
Tom Kennedy of ‘Name That Tune’ fame passes away at 93

Tom Kennedy of ‘Name That Tune’ fame passes away at 93

Prince Harry asked to be more ‘measured’ and ‘cautious’ like Prince William

Prince Harry asked to be more ‘measured’ and ‘cautious’ like Prince William

Latest

view all