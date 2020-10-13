Max Ehrich’s phone, Instagram hacked after he posted cryptic message for ex Demi Lovato

Max Ehrich’s phone, Insta got hacked after he shared a cryptic message for his ex Demi Lovato

US singer and actor Max Ehrich, a day after announcing to turn his Instagram comments on after being bullied and harassed by his former fiancée Demi Lovato’s fans, has revealed his phone and Instagram got hacked.



He revealed this after sharing a cryptic post for his ex-fiancée Demi Lovato.

Max Ehrich shared this on his Instagram Story saying, “So sorry y’all. My phone/Insta got hacked.”

Later, he got the new number and securely logged back.

Max wrote in another story, “finally got a new # & securely logged back. Happy Monday lol.”

Earlier, turned to Instagram posted a cryptic message for Demi saying, “Before you judge me, make sure you’re perfect.”

Demi and Max got engaged in July this year and announced their sudden split that wreaked havoc on social media last month.

