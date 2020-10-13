Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry used 'over-expansive Trump-like' gestures in new interview

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 13, 2020

Body language experts feel Prince Harry used 'over-expansive Trump-like' gestures

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be stuck amid a media frenzy. From Hollywood roles lining at their doorsteps to British media analyzing their every move, the couple have become one of the most well-known ‘package deals’ there ever could be.

During their Zoom meeting on International Day of the Girl, the Duke and Duchess spoke at length with the Oxford alum Malala Yousafzai and shared their personal experiences along the way.

Their entire conversation was analyzed by FEMAIL body language expert Judi James who chalked Prince Harry’s attempt at emotional vulnerability to never being his “strongest subject for an empathetic approach.”

The main reason being the fact that he is a white privileged prince who grew up with access to an expensive and private education.

Judi also noted that the prince was fidgeting non-stop and during the moments where he wasn’t speaking, he seemed rather distracted.

Whereas Meghan Markle shone in the completely opposite way. From her crossed legs to her hands over her chest, the Duchess simply looked mesmerized and “in awe” of their host and even let her emphatic love towards Malala’s cause shine through.

Judi concluded her comments by claiming, “Following some previous podcast comments that received criticism in the press in terms of empathy, Harry appears keen here to stress his personal epiphany as well as his gratitude for his own life of privilege.”

More From Entertainment:

Coronavirus bridged gap between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and royal family: report

Coronavirus bridged gap between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and royal family: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry labelled ‘calculative’ regarding interview choices

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry labelled ‘calculative’ regarding interview choices
Elton John shares his fear about his wig during a concert in Australia

Elton John shares his fear about his wig during a concert in Australia
Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle for believing she is ‘most trolled person’

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle for believing she is ‘most trolled person’
Demi Lovato contacting lawyer after Max Ehrich refuses to leave her alone

Demi Lovato contacting lawyer after Max Ehrich refuses to leave her alone
Meghan Markle was ‘not’ the most trolled person of 2019, claims study

Meghan Markle was ‘not’ the most trolled person of 2019, claims study
Max Ehrich’s phone, Instagram hacked after he posted cryptic message for ex Demi Lovato

Max Ehrich’s phone, Instagram hacked after he posted cryptic message for ex Demi Lovato
Kanye West drops first presidential campaign ad ahead of election

Kanye West drops first presidential campaign ad ahead of election
Selena Gomez admits she was 'depressed' at the start of quarantine

Selena Gomez admits she was 'depressed' at the start of quarantine

‘The Simpsons’ lists top 50 reasons not to vote for Trump in 2020 US elections

‘The Simpsons’ lists top 50 reasons not to vote for Trump in 2020 US elections
Meghan Markle expects fans to splurge $1,750 for new global virtual summit

Meghan Markle expects fans to splurge $1,750 for new global virtual summit
Meghan Markle’s ex Trevor Engelson loses his cool if someone mentions her name

Meghan Markle’s ex Trevor Engelson loses his cool if someone mentions her name

Latest

view all