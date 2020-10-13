Prince Harry used 'over-expansive Trump-like' gestures in new interview

Body language experts feel Prince Harry used 'over-expansive Trump-like' gestures

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be stuck amid a media frenzy. From Hollywood roles lining at their doorsteps to British media analyzing their every move, the couple have become one of the most well-known ‘package deals’ there ever could be.

During their Zoom meeting on International Day of the Girl, the Duke and Duchess spoke at length with the Oxford alum Malala Yousafzai and shared their personal experiences along the way.

Their entire conversation was analyzed by FEMAIL body language expert Judi James who chalked Prince Harry’s attempt at emotional vulnerability to never being his “strongest subject for an empathetic approach.”

The main reason being the fact that he is a white privileged prince who grew up with access to an expensive and private education.

Judi also noted that the prince was fidgeting non-stop and during the moments where he wasn’t speaking, he seemed rather distracted.

Whereas Meghan Markle shone in the completely opposite way. From her crossed legs to her hands over her chest, the Duchess simply looked mesmerized and “in awe” of their host and even let her emphatic love towards Malala’s cause shine through.

Judi concluded her comments by claiming, “Following some previous podcast comments that received criticism in the press in terms of empathy, Harry appears keen here to stress his personal epiphany as well as his gratitude for his own life of privilege.”