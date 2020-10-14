Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Here's why Megan Fox decided to quit Twitter

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

Megan Fox quit Twitter in 2013 only a few days after joining the social media website.

"5 days on Twitter and I have yet to discern it's purpose. #WhatIsThePoint ???," she wrote and never return to Twitter again.

The actress, however, remains active on Instagram where she often shares her pictures, videos and information regarding her upcoming projects.

The actress, who has over over 1.2 million followers on Twitter , has not written or share anything since January 9, 2013.


More From Entertainment:

Halsey shares photos with Turkish language caption

Halsey shares photos with Turkish language caption
Piers Morgan mocks co-hosts' horrified reaction to a mouse in 'Good Morning Britain' studio

Piers Morgan mocks co-hosts' horrified reaction to a mouse in 'Good Morning Britain' studio
Billie Eilish looks stunning in new picture

Billie Eilish looks stunning in new picture
Gal Gadot reveals she never wanted to become an actress

Gal Gadot reveals she never wanted to become an actress
Hailey Bieber wants fans to avoid

Hailey Bieber wants fans to avoid "THESE' simple mistakes in US election
Princess Diana’s chains were ‘tightened’ by palace after bombshell biography

Princess Diana’s chains were ‘tightened’ by palace after bombshell biography
Princess Diana’s style was a ‘nightmare’, says ‘The Crown’ star Emma Corrin

Princess Diana’s style was a ‘nightmare’, says ‘The Crown’ star Emma Corrin
Prince William refused to let Harry’s ‘celebrity wife’ Meghan Markle threaten monarchy

Prince William refused to let Harry’s ‘celebrity wife’ Meghan Markle threaten monarchy
Max Ehrich to release a breakup song about ex Demi Lovato

Max Ehrich to release a breakup song about ex Demi Lovato

Gal Gadot addresses ‘Imagine’ video criticism: ‘I had nothing but good intentions’

Gal Gadot addresses ‘Imagine’ video criticism: ‘I had nothing but good intentions’
Kelly Clarkson on how she was ‘frowned upon’ for opening up about divorce

Kelly Clarkson on how she was ‘frowned upon’ for opening up about divorce

On crushes, family and return to Pakistan: Jannat Mirza opens up to fans on Instagram

On crushes, family and return to Pakistan: Jannat Mirza opens up to fans on Instagram

Latest

view all