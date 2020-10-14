Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Oct 14 2020
Queen Elizabeth told to use royal family's money to pay for Prince Philip's funeral

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

A prominent anti-monarchist  has called for an end to use of taxpayer money on the funeral and policing costs of anyone who is not monarch, according to the website of UK's Daily Express.

In a recent attack on Queen Elizabeth, the CEP of Republic Graham Smith opposed spending taxpayer money on the funeral of monarch's spouse, referring to Prince Philip.

According to publication,  Republic is an organisation that campaigns for the abolishment of the Royal Family and wants Queen Elizabeth II to be replaced by an elected, democratic head of state.

"I can understand with the monarch if you are the head of state and there is a state funeral offered then you might understand why the taxpayer would pay for it.  "I think it would be childish to suggest we do not do that with the Queen, he was quoted as having said.

Graham said,  "I think with Prince Philip he is a private citizen, he happens to be the husband of the monarch.

"They have got plenty of their own money they can arrange and afford their own funeral."

He further said,: "I don’t see why the taxpayer should be asked to do that.

"It will cost the taxpayer a lot anyway because of the policing.

The CEO of Republic, "I am sure it will be a public event which will attract a number of reasonably large crowds.

"I just think that royals tend to conflate themselves with the state and they seem to think everything they do needs to be funded by us."


