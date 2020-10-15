Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince William was afraid of marrying Kate Middleton over concerns about monarchy

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 15, 2020

Prince William and Kate Middleton without a doubt make a perfect match as the two remain by each other's side through thick and thin as they serve the public through their royal duties.

And while it is almost unimaginable to think that the two once called off their relationship, a new book details how the Duke of Cambridge had once considered his now-wife as someone who could damage the monarchy.

Robert Lacey wrote about their bumpy relationship in his book, Battle of Brothers, claiming: “‘Waity William’, of course, took so long to commit to Kate for the sake of the monarchy. He had been auditioning her for a job all those years.”

He went on to say that this was the same reason he had reservations about Meghan Markle as well when Prince Harry had intended to marry her.

According to Lacey, William cited his own reasons for waiting to marry Kate when advising his brother on marriage.

“For William, it was the future state of his monarchy – his sacred trust. While for Harry, it was the love of the complex and captivating woman who had finally made sense of his life,” explained Lacey.

“William worried that his brother was moving too fast in his courtship. And he did not shrink from saying as much when Harry started talking about getting hitched to Meghan quite soon,” he added.

William had expressed his concerns to Harry who thought that he was choosing the monarchy over his happiness. 

More From Entertainment:

'Unhappy people gravitate towards hate': Aminah Haq has the most mature response to body shaming

'Unhappy people gravitate towards hate': Aminah Haq has the most mature response to body shaming

Kate Middleton shows support to bereaved parents during visit to pregnancy charity

Kate Middleton shows support to bereaved parents during visit to pregnancy charity
Billboard Music Awards 2020: All winners in the main categories

Billboard Music Awards 2020: All winners in the main categories
Megan Thee Stallion advocates for Black women's rights in powerful NYT op-ed

Megan Thee Stallion advocates for Black women's rights in powerful NYT op-ed
Kanye West ‘getting the West wing ready’ over fake poll results

Kanye West ‘getting the West wing ready’ over fake poll results
John Cena gets married to Shay Shariatzadeh in secret Florida wedding

John Cena gets married to Shay Shariatzadeh in secret Florida wedding

Hailey Bieber has an important message for US citizens

Hailey Bieber has an important message for US citizens

Queen Elizabeth has a secret tunnel she can use to escape from the palace any minute

Queen Elizabeth has a secret tunnel she can use to escape from the palace any minute
Twinkle Khanna breaks down during virtual chat with Malala Yousafzai

Twinkle Khanna breaks down during virtual chat with Malala Yousafzai
Angelina Jolie's godmother hopeful actress will sort her issues out with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie's godmother hopeful actress will sort her issues out with Brad Pitt
Prince Harry quit royal family to protect Archie from what he suffered as a child

Prince Harry quit royal family to protect Archie from what he suffered as a child
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt to face each other in court over kids' holiday visitation settlement

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt to face each other in court over kids' holiday visitation settlement

Latest

view all