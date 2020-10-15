Demi Lovato debuts ‘commander in chief' at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Demi Lovato set the 2020 Billboard Music Awards stage on fire with her mesmerizing rendition of her new political ballad Commander in Chief.

For the performance, the singer donned a dark blue blazer and performed alongside a choir, vocalizing her disinterest with the reigning Trump administration.

The lyrics to her song read, "Commander in Chief, honestly / If I did the things you do / I couldn't sleep, seriously / Do you even know the truth?" the 28-year-old sang. "We're in a state of crisis, people are dyin' / While you line your pockets deep / Commander in Chief / how does it feel to still / Be able to breathe?"

The ballad in question is written by a plethora of musical talent, from Lovato, Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter, FINNEAS, Eren Cannata and aimed to reference the tragic passing of George Floyd.



While the song is a strong political gesture, many social media users found it deeply offensive and cited their frustrations with the song, claiming, "You do understand as a celebrity, I have a right to political views as well?" before adding "I literally don't care if this ruins my career. This isn't about that. My career isn't about that. I made a piece of art that stands for something I believe in."

