Prince Harry and Meghan Markle win hearts of locals during secret date night in Montecito

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won hearts of locals with their gestures as they avoided cameras in respect of locals during a cozy date night with friends Katharine McPhee and David Foster last week.

Both the royals showed off their grace and ethics to win the hearts of locals as they kept their outing secret to keep paparazzi away in respect of their new community in Montecito.

They were spotted enjoying a beautiful date night in the laidback Santa Barbara area on earlier this month. No one even confused them as the royals kept media away from the coverage.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who stepped down as senior royals earlier this year - recently moved from Los Angeles’ Hidden Hills to a mansion in Santa Barbara, but locals were said to not be very happy about the move in the start as paparazzi rushing to capture the snaps of the royals.



There were helicopters flying over four times a day to try and get the perfect shot of the couple and their 15-month-old son Archie whilst paparazzi were also on the ground, nearby their home and a local shopping centre.

The couple' new resident is also said to be attracting tourists to the area, with local shop owners were being asked if they had seen the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to reports.

Harry and Meghan's arrival in Montecito initially annoyed locals, but now, they are apparently receiving respect and praise for their social friendlt activities.

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ' are much happier' in their new mansion after signing the multi-year deal with the streaming giant Netflix.