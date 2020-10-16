Nicki Minaj reveals she gave birth to a baby boy with husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj shared an exciting news with her fans recently, pertaining to the gender of her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.



The US rapper revealed she gave birth to a baby boy.

Minaj posted a bunch of endearing messages and notes that she received from her friends Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Riccardo Tisci, and more on the birth of her son.

In the caption Minaj revealed the little bundle of joy's gender.

"Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world," wrote Minaj.

Minaj and Petty welcomed their first child on September 30 in Los Angeles reportedly.

They tied the knot in October 2019.