Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Nicki Minaj reveals she gave birth to a baby boy with husband Kenneth Petty

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 16, 2020

Nicki Minaj reveals she gave birth to a baby boy with husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj shared an exciting news with her fans recently, pertaining to the gender of her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.

The US rapper revealed she gave birth to a baby boy.

Minaj posted a bunch of endearing messages and notes that she received from her friends Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Riccardo Tisci, and more on the birth of her son.

In the caption Minaj revealed the little bundle of joy's gender.

"Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world," wrote Minaj.

Minaj and Petty welcomed their first child on September 30 in Los Angeles reportedly.

They tied the knot in October 2019. 

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B reunites with Offset amid divorce leaving fans baffled

Cardi B reunites with Offset amid divorce leaving fans baffled

Meghan Markle's Vogue appearance angered royals, says Queen's author

Meghan Markle's Vogue appearance angered royals, says Queen's author
Nicole Poturalski knocks at Brad Pitt's heart with her new stunning post

Nicole Poturalski knocks at Brad Pitt's heart with her new stunning post
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle win hearts of locals during secret date night in Montecito

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle win hearts of locals during secret date night in Montecito
'Vikings' actor who played Lagertha shares release date of her new show

'Vikings' actor who played Lagertha shares release date of her new show
Ayeza Khan narrates tales of eastern heritage, appears as fashion icon in new photoshoot

Ayeza Khan narrates tales of eastern heritage, appears as fashion icon in new photoshoot
Fawad Khan and Sadaf Khan welcome third child

Fawad Khan and Sadaf Khan welcome third child
Piers Morgan's royal snub to Meghan Markle: She ‘can’t have it all’

Piers Morgan's royal snub to Meghan Markle: She ‘can’t have it all’
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton give royal fans major style envy as they appear in stunning outfits

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton give royal fans major style envy as they appear in stunning outfits
'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic flaunts her ultra glam looks in new snaps

'Ertugrul' actress Esra Bilgic flaunts her ultra glam looks in new snaps
Gulsym Ali aka Aslihan Hatun shares pictures from the set of new TV series

Gulsym Ali aka Aslihan Hatun shares pictures from the set of new TV series

MGK's girlfriend Megan Fox used to fear Eminem would 'murder' her

MGK's girlfriend Megan Fox used to fear Eminem would 'murder' her

Latest

view all