Prince Harry's sudden outburst on Queen Elizabeth during Meghan Markle's royal tiara selection

Prince Harry's sudden outburst on Queen Elizabeth during Meghan's Markle's royal tiara selection

Prince Harry had an unforseeable outburst on Queen Elizabeth after Meghan Markle was not given permission to wear the tiara she wanted before their royal wedding ceremony in 2018.

The fight between the monarch and Harry after had a massive outpour of anger during Meghan's selection of royal tiara, that she was supposed to pick as the future Duchess of Sussex.



The day when Meghan picked her royal tiara was full of rage, as revealed by palace insiders, who added that the Queen got upset with Harry when he said "what Meghan wants, Meghan gets" after she was denied her first pick.

As detailed in biography Battle of Brothers, author Robert Lacey writes how the monarch fired her grandson off.

"Not for the first time, nor sadly the last, the word 'no' pushed a button inside him [Harry] and he flew into a rage.

"There were dressers and flunkies present, guarding and organising the jewels, so it was inevitable that his now-famous exclamation should find its way to the outside world - What Meghan wants, Meghan gets!" he adds.

"Her Majesty did not approve. 'Meghan cannot have whatever she wants,'" she was reported to have replied.

"'She gets the tiara that she's given by me," Queen Elizabeth told Harry firmly, as revealed by Lacey in the bombshell book.