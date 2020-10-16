Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle was royalty even before she wed Prince Harry, claims estranged half-brother

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 16, 2020

Meghan Markle was royalty even before she wed Prince Harry, claims estranged half-brother 

Shocking facts of Meghan Markle's line of heritage are coming to light, with her estranged half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. claiming that the Duchess was royalty even before she got married to Prince Harry. 

In a shocking interview, Thomas revealed that the Markle family are "closer to the Windsors than most" and this friendship traces back to before Meghan and Harry tied the knot.

Thomas said this is because Meghan, and the rest of his family, are related to Robert the Bruce, who was King of Scotland from 1306 until 1329.

"Actually yes, and not only that but the Markles do also come from another famous bloodline as well," he said. "Robert the Bruce — direct bloodline."

He added that he was informed about their lineage by royal expert and author Andrew Morton. However, whether Meghan is aware of her royal ancestor is something that even Thomas does not know.

"I had Andrew Morton here and my father had a genealogy person do an in-depth genealogy on us," he said.

"When Andrew came to my house, he was with us for about a week, he went through my lineage a little.

"When I answered the door he bowed to me and I go 'are you okay?'

"And he goes well, you are already royalty, and he told me all about it," he said.

This has come as a shock to everyone, because up until now, everyone believed Meghan was a commoner with anything royal in her genetic bloodline.

Meanwhile, the former actress has not been in contact with the Markle family since before her royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. 

More From Entertainment:

Jannat Mirza reveals why she is moving to Japan

Jannat Mirza reveals why she is moving to Japan
Demi Lovato's equation with Mod Sun revealed after duo sparked romance buzz

Demi Lovato's equation with Mod Sun revealed after duo sparked romance buzz

Prince Harry's sudden outburst on Queen Elizabeth during Meghan Markle's royal tiara selection

Prince Harry's sudden outburst on Queen Elizabeth during Meghan Markle's royal tiara selection
Nicki Minaj reveals she gave birth to a baby boy with husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj reveals she gave birth to a baby boy with husband Kenneth Petty
Cardi B reunites with Offset amid divorce leaving fans baffled

Cardi B reunites with Offset amid divorce leaving fans baffled

Meghan Markle's Vogue appearance angered royals, says Queen's author

Meghan Markle's Vogue appearance angered royals, says Queen's author
Nicole Poturalski knocks at Brad Pitt's heart with her new stunning post

Nicole Poturalski knocks at Brad Pitt's heart with her new stunning post
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle win hearts of locals during secret date night in Montecito

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle win hearts of locals during secret date night in Montecito
'Vikings' actor who played Lagertha shares release date of her new show

'Vikings' actor who played Lagertha shares release date of her new show
Ayeza Khan narrates tales of eastern heritage, appears as fashion icon in new photoshoot

Ayeza Khan narrates tales of eastern heritage, appears as fashion icon in new photoshoot
Fawad Khan and Sadaf Khan welcome third child

Fawad Khan and Sadaf Khan welcome third child
Piers Morgan's royal snub to Meghan Markle: She ‘can’t have it all’

Piers Morgan's royal snub to Meghan Markle: She ‘can’t have it all’

Latest

view all