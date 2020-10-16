Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Matt Damon takes a dig at Ben Affleck for losing Batman's role

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 16, 2020

Longtime friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have teamed up for a good cause.

Ben on Thursday shared the details of a fundraiser which brought them together, in an Instagram video featuring both the Hollywood stars.

"Matt and I have joined forces with @omaze to offer you the chance to come and hang out with us in Hollywood (once it’s safe to travel) and help @easterncongo & @water provide resources and support to communities in need," he captioned his post.

While explaining  how they could advertise the fundraiser, Affleck said: “Tell something they’re interested in like, ‘Hey, come see me Jason Bourne… Batman and…” when Damon interrupted, saying: “Robert Pattinson’s coming?”

Fans couldn't stop laughing after watching Ben Affleck's reaction, knowing that Ben decided to quit the role of the caped crusader after appearing in couple of DC movies.

 Affleck responded: “No. Jeremy Renner will be there, though,” joking about Renner playing Bourne in 2012’s The Bourne Legacy.”



