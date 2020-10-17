Kate Middleton, Prince William feel blessed to have 'humble and grounded kids'

Kate Middleton and Prince William are raising their little royal kids in a totally normal household, an insider revealed.

Although the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge know that they are raising future heirs to the throne, they have kept things at home as humble as they can.



A source close to the adorable family revealed that Kate and William always “cherish every moment” with their three kids.

“They’re the heirs to the throne, but Kate and William try to keep everything at home as normal as possible,” the source said, noting George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2, love to “romp around outdoors and come home covered in mud, bicker with their siblings and practice the latest dance crazes.”

Despite raising them in a “magical, private world,” Kate and William feel “fortunate” to have humble and grounded children.

They help each other out with parenting, the insider went on to explain.

“Kate and William take turns helping the kids do their homework and entertaining them before bedtime,"

When it comes to dinnertime Kate either “cooks” or they “get [takeout] from their local curry house or pizza restaurant,” the source shared, adding their eldest son is harder to please as George is a “fussy eater” compared to Charlotte and Louis.

George is much 'more reserved' than his younger siblings. “[He] loves to read and explore,” the source added. “He’s always asking questions like, ‘How does this work?'”