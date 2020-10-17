Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William feel blessed to have 'humble and grounded kids'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 17, 2020

Kate Middleton, Prince William feel blessed to have 'humble and grounded kids'

Kate Middleton and Prince William are raising their little royal kids in a totally normal household, an insider revealed. 

Although the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge know that they are raising future heirs to the throne, they have kept things at home as humble as they can.

A source close to the adorable family revealed that Kate and William always “cherish every moment” with their three kids.

“They’re the heirs to the throne, but Kate and William try to keep everything at home as normal as possible,” the source said, noting George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2, love to “romp around outdoors and come home covered in mud, bicker with their siblings and practice the latest dance crazes.”

Despite raising them in a “magical, private world,” Kate and William feel “fortunate” to have humble and grounded children.

They help each other out with parenting, the insider went on to explain.

“Kate and William take turns helping the kids do their homework and entertaining them before bedtime,"

When it comes to dinnertime Kate either “cooks” or they “get [takeout] from their local curry house or pizza restaurant,” the source shared, adding their eldest son is harder to please as George is a “fussy eater” compared to Charlotte and Louis.

George is much 'more reserved' than his younger siblings. “[He] loves to read and explore,” the source added. “He’s always asking questions like, ‘How does this work?'”

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid unveils adorable outfit Tan France gifted her baby girl

Gigi Hadid unveils adorable outfit Tan France gifted her baby girl
Cardi B addresses claims she is in a 'mentally abusive relationship' with Offset

Cardi B addresses claims she is in a 'mentally abusive relationship' with Offset
Scott Disick seen with another beauty after date with model Bella Banos

Scott Disick seen with another beauty after date with model Bella Banos
Jennifer Lopez's film 'Marry Me' to give a new fame to Latin music

Jennifer Lopez's film 'Marry Me' to give a new fame to Latin music
Queen' Elizabeth's secret letters were released against her wishes, says Australian historian

Queen' Elizabeth's secret letters were released against her wishes, says Australian historian

Leonardo DiCaprio makes appeal to US voters ahead of presidential election

Leonardo DiCaprio makes appeal to US voters ahead of presidential election

Kate Middleton explains why Prince William is bad at drawing

Kate Middleton explains why Prince William is bad at drawing

'Ertugrul' beauty Esra Bilgic's lover receives bullet injury in new trailer of her romantic show 'Ramo'

'Ertugrul' beauty Esra Bilgic's lover receives bullet injury in new trailer of her romantic show 'Ramo'
Charlize Theron, children excited to read 'Natalie Portman's Fables'

Charlize Theron, children excited to read 'Natalie Portman's Fables'
'Peaky Blinders' star Cillian Murphy discusses his musical past

'Peaky Blinders' star Cillian Murphy discusses his musical past

Queen Elizabeth and Prince William hurt royal fans with their unexpected move

Queen Elizabeth and Prince William hurt royal fans with their unexpected move
Perez Hilton comes after the ‘fake’ Lady Gaga for ‘using’ him

Perez Hilton comes after the ‘fake’ Lady Gaga for ‘using’ him

Latest

view all