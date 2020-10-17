Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 17 2020
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will be 'left behind' by other royal members

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will be ‘left behind’ by other royal members 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s lifestyle change is a sure way to fast track their descent into the cancel culture since they are “sitting in an ivory tower” and are constantly “sounding off about things.”

The claim in question has been made by royal editor Russell Myers during his interview on Ann Gripper’s Pod Save The Queen podcast.

With their desire to be ‘financially independent’ covering their eyes with a veil of ‘ivory luxury’, “They've got to be careful here, sitting in an ivory tower, sounding off about things that are just coming into your head without people to advise you ‒ I don't really know who their advisers are at the moment.”

“It's not coming across well and they are fast becoming a bit irrelevant, especially when you're seeing the Cambridges and Prince Charles speaking about massive global issues like this.” If they keep this up, “They're going to be left behind a little bit.”

