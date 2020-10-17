Ertugrul actor expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan as Nagorno Karabakh conflict escalates

Can't connect right now! retry
Turkey is supporting its ally Azerbaijan since fighting between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces broke out on Sept. 27 over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has backed Azerbaijan and said Armenians must withdraw from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Turkish people and artists are also voicing their support for the people of the region affected by the war. 

Cem Uçan, who played the role of Aliyar Bey in the popular Turkish TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul", on Saturday shared the message of support for Azerbaijan.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the actor shared the flags of Turkey and Azerbaijan as he expressed solidarity with the key ally of his country.

 


