Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 18 2020
By
Web Desk

‘SNL’ satirizes Donald Trump and Joe Biden in town hall spoof

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 18, 2020

Saturday Night Live returned with yet another hilarious parody of Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s town hall duels this week.

Jim Carrey reprised his role as the Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden as Mikey Day’s George Stephanopoulos aimed at him by saying ABC was looking to achieve the “poorly attended college lecture” vibe with his socially distanced event.

Day’s Stephanopoulos then asked: “Are you ready for softball questions from folks that are already voting for you?”

The cold open then moved towards NBC’s coverage of Donald Trump's town hall where Kate McKinnon’s Savannah Guthrie addressed the viewers disgruntled with the network for giving the president a platform.

Alec Baldwin then entered as Trump, claiming he “more or less” was against white supremacy.

The segment featured both sides on and off including Trump’s gloating about his post-coronavirus health and Biden rambling on about his anecdotes.

Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris also made a brief appearance at Trump’s town hall taking a hit at the masked woman behind him, agreeing to his answers.

"I am deeply concerned about her,” she said. 

More From Entertainment:

Sofia Richie spotted with a mystery man in Malibu after break-up with her ex Scott Disick

Sofia Richie spotted with a mystery man in Malibu after break-up with her ex Scott Disick
R. Kelly was allowed to be attacked by guards, claim lawyers in new court filing

R. Kelly was allowed to be attacked by guards, claim lawyers in new court filing
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's flirty photos leave Khloe Kardashian jaw-dropped

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's flirty photos leave Khloe Kardashian jaw-dropped
Wasim Akram and other Pakistani men showcase their ‘softer side’ with painted nails

Wasim Akram and other Pakistani men showcase their ‘softer side’ with painted nails
Kelly Clarkson impersonated Carrie Underwood and signed an autograph as her

Kelly Clarkson impersonated Carrie Underwood and signed an autograph as her
Demi Lovato’s ex Max Ehrich debuts ‘Afraid’ ballad following breakup

Demi Lovato’s ex Max Ehrich debuts ‘Afraid’ ballad following breakup
Queen ‘heartbroken’ over Meghan Markle, Harry and Archie's absence from Remembrance Sunday

Queen ‘heartbroken’ over Meghan Markle, Harry and Archie's absence from Remembrance Sunday
Chadwick Boseman’s wife applies for rights to his multi-million-dollar estate

Chadwick Boseman’s wife applies for rights to his multi-million-dollar estate
Zachery Ty Bryan taken into custody after allegedly strangling girlfriend

Zachery Ty Bryan taken into custody after allegedly strangling girlfriend

Sonika Vaid addresses relationship rumours with Max Ehrich

Sonika Vaid addresses relationship rumours with Max Ehrich
Kourtney Kardashian under fire for promoting Kanye West’s election campaign merchandise

Kourtney Kardashian under fire for promoting Kanye West’s election campaign merchandise
Miley Cyrus gets candid about the ordeal her pet dog went through after having an accident

Miley Cyrus gets candid about the ordeal her pet dog went through after having an accident

Latest

view all