‘SNL’ satirizes Donald Trump and Joe Biden in town hall spoof

Saturday Night Live returned with yet another hilarious parody of Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s town hall duels this week.

Jim Carrey reprised his role as the Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden as Mikey Day’s George Stephanopoulos aimed at him by saying ABC was looking to achieve the “poorly attended college lecture” vibe with his socially distanced event.

Day’s Stephanopoulos then asked: “Are you ready for softball questions from folks that are already voting for you?”

The cold open then moved towards NBC’s coverage of Donald Trump's town hall where Kate McKinnon’s Savannah Guthrie addressed the viewers disgruntled with the network for giving the president a platform.

Alec Baldwin then entered as Trump, claiming he “more or less” was against white supremacy.

The segment featured both sides on and off including Trump’s gloating about his post-coronavirus health and Biden rambling on about his anecdotes.

Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris also made a brief appearance at Trump’s town hall taking a hit at the masked woman behind him, agreeing to his answers.

"I am deeply concerned about her,” she said.